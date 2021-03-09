Vote early, while the rest show up on election day.

(jordan:) another number on the rise is the amount of people wanting to vote using paper ballots.

This, after an allegation of ballot switching emerged out of randall county.

There are only two instances you can vote on paper.

That would be if you're voting on a limited ballot, or if you're voting by mail.

But if you're not doing either, this option is off-limits.

Melynn huntley / potter county elections administrator: "we've run thi all the way up to the top of the legal system in texas to ask this question.

The law says that you must vote on the system that you're county has adopted as long as the state has approved it."

(jordan:) if you're voting in either potter or randall counties, you'll be using d-r-e machines... or direct recording elections equipment.

There are some counties in texas that have chosen paper ballots as their official voting system.

But by the same token, they cannot request