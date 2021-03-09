DAY OF THE DEAD PKG

Come each sunday.

Ashley:it was a packed house at the figge art museum's "day of the dead fiesta" today.coordinators say 300 people showed up in just the first 30 minutes.this is the 11-th year for the event.local 4's krista burris shows us what families are saying about the quad cities' take on the popular mexican holiday.

[nat sound]hundreds of people filled the figge art museum for the day of the dead fiesta.

At the free event families could enjoy festive foods, like bread of the dead.kids could also try a variety of activities like face painting and making pop-up pictures.one of the activities was a big favorite with ava and isabel thomas.ava thomas"sugar cookies.

The sugar skulls?

Yeah, the sugar skulls."their mom, ciera thomas says this is about their fourth time coming to the fiesta.ciera thomas, mother at event"it's really nice.

I don't think there's ever really been things like this before the figge started putting and let them learn of the dead."krista burris "coordinators say a lot of times kids think the day of the dead seems scary because of the skeletons or catrinas, but it's really about remembering the people that you've lost."tar macias, hola america member"they're like are you celebrating people's death, but no, actually what we're celebrating is their life.

We're celebrating what it meant to us when they were alive and when they were part of our lives."coordinator heather aaronson says the figge art museum is partnering with lulac and hola america to host the event.she says they try to incorporate the community in their family days.

Heather aaronson, programs coordinator"we have a huge hispanic community here in the quad cities, and this day, the day of the dead is a holiday that really embraces so much.

Everybody i think can relate to it.

It doesn't matter if you have a spanish background, a mexican background, everybody's lost somebody."tar macias is a member of hola america and lulac.he says the event helps people of all backgrounds learn about the mexican tradition.tar macias, hola america president"it teaches them how to get along with each other in something that is fun.

At the same time they're learning, and at the same time, they're seeing even though it's different it's something that i could embrace, celebrating this type of event."coming together and remembering friends and family who are no longer with us.

Krista burris, local four news.

Ashley:if you missed the event, you can still check out the community alter in the lobby of the figge art museum.

It will be open to the public through