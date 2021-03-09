Trump piñata

With only days until the election, sales of Donald Trump piñatas continue to sell out at party stores in Santa Barbara.

Big turnout.

There are only 9 days until the election--.

And, sales of donald trump pinatas seem to be on the rise at some party stores in santa barbara.

Newschannel three's alys martinez takes us to one store having a hard time keeping them in stock.

At ashley's dollar store on milpas, yellow haired, red tie wearing donald trump pinatas greet you at the door.

Trump pinatas are also hanging from the cieling, right next to spiderman.

09:34:18 "the sales are good.

W can't keep them in stock actually.

Manager alex hernandez says he started selling the pinatas when trump entered the race over a year ago.

09:33:45 "the hispanic people before i saw no problem with him before.

People would consider him entertaing.

I know personally a lot of people who would watch the apprentice .

But, the paper mache likeness of the g-o-p presidential candidate didn't become popular until more recently.

09:33:50 "once he started going after the latino people.

They all turned on him you know."

The store also stocked up on hillary clinton pinata's 09:36:25 "we have carried the here before but to tell you the truth, they weren't selling, you know?

The family owned business has gotten plenty of backlash for selling the mini trumps.

09:34:40 "we were getting phone calls people saying them want to see us shut down because of the pinata" .

Hernandez says he's not inserting himself into the political debate-- .

And, he doesn't care if people make the trump pinata into a shrine or whack it with a stick... 09:34:50 "w were just here to sell the pinata that was all we were trying to do."

And, when asked if the trump pinata boom will continue...hernandez says it depends on who wins on november 8th.

09:36:41 "i trump wins then i think this pinata craze will go on as long as hes in presidency.

If he doesn't win i think people will just forget about him you know?

In santa barbara, i'm alys martinez reporting.

