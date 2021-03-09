How to Make Costumes from Your Closet

>> >> welcome back everybody.

Midday our former news producer gina hill joining me now and she says you don't have to do something huge for halloween night.

You might have what you neet need sitting in your closet or right now.

What did you find gina?

Eye couldn't click.

Once you started the look i couldn't believe how costume ready my house was.

But my outfit.

These are hats my husband and a got and this is his favorite coat and we match.

And then if i wanted to, hold on to that.

What do you have underneath there.

His green bay packer dress shirt or like if you want to do game day girlfriend.

Wear his shirt.

Oh there you go.

Ub button that or wear his jersey and back here behind you.

Right there packers.

The packers pillow right there.

And we have to have that.

That's my husband's therapy pillow when packers lose like last night eevment cries into the pill lot.

The one right there.

There are tears right here.

And where do you get your trumpg items tina?

>> there's a shop n- around but they are all over the city as well.

I found these there.

I had to have them.

>> >> and i find them all the time you save them because you never know if you'll need them for halloween.

And then if you need, oh, look at this.

I was walking around the house thinking what to do, i found my oan old fake fur plan key and made it into a cape.

Or game of thrones or you know, an then you need a stick to go with t.

So have you your staff.

And this is something i had from christmas.

I had all this junk at home.

And then behind here.

Maybe almost famous.

Oh yes, you know, which i lot.

If there's a movie, that's your pave receipt.

One of those characters.

Perfect.

Sunglasses.

With the fur and do a whole new costume.

And then i can't hold him down.

Can you move for me?

>> can i come get him for you.

And this is a 3rd shirt.

You've seen me in it it a million times.

I was like oh, little white gloves.

With your leggings.

>> and it's like have you to put your creative hat on.

Do you.

I never thought this.

I didn't either.

>> and then you can be an old fortune teller.

And layer and layer and tie a scarf around your head.

What it is this one in the front.

>> sn this is our flower girl.

Flowers in her hair.

She could be part of mine on the snap chat photo too.

And i have this winter coat.

This is what i wear when i go to alaska at christmas.

17 below.

This nails it.

And then day of ro cost kia scee and if i were a girl, woi wear these.

What you saved say treasure trough a.

>> and my husband loves it so that's his.

And this guy here i have never worn it actual luvment but you can be an adventure you are.

Private i eye.

I have my distur bee a.

She september us a list from efg from a private eye to a fortune teller.

The things you can recreate in your closet and i knew would you bring a witches hat because i noa love when you put those together.

Is that laugh vendor from your yard?

>> yes,.

>> of course it sooch.

Or wear your husband's shirt and black socks and you can be tom cruise.

>> from risky business.

We'll put them all on our website.

Good thing we didn't give you more time.

We is would have more.

Our set would be full of great ideas.

My whole house ievment dropped the house.

Anything from brian.

No need to go tie costume shop.

No, go gina's house.

Shop my house.