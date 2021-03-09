Trick-Or-Treat Safety Tips

Halloween can be full of fun and excitement for youngsters, but it’s also a time for trick-or-treaters to be careful.

- kids are in more danger tonight of getting hit by automobiles- make sure your children are seen.

Were light colored jacket or costume- use reflective tape, flash lights and glow sticks for kids- if kids bite into or get glow stick in eyes call poison center!- look out for lose candy.

Kids who have peanut allergies need extra care- small kids may feed dogs chocolate.

Some dogs love chocolate sweets