Vandals Hit Provo Home Three Times

It’s the third time in the matter of weeks that Trump/Pence support signs have been destroyed in the area of 2670 North 1060 East.

>> >> thanks for joining us for midday.

For the third time nairt of weerksz someone has destroyed donald trump campaign signs in provo.

>> one provo home owner has had enough and able to catch two separate instances on camera.

The latest vandals happened at midnight.

And.

>> we have the latest.

>> and this latest vandalism was caught on surveillance footage.

It shows # three individuals walking down the front yard and ripping out trump pence signs and keeping a couple for themselves.

And they say this was a getaway vehicle for these vandals.

Three guys come down with hoodies on and started ripping signs outs.

A new security system shows the three.

Then 30 minutes later the car returns.

Sought car come by and chased the car down the street and video.

Leak a red honda civic.

This is video from sunday afternoon.

Of yet another man taking a sign.

Like he was walking from church and he just kind of snuck around, went behind the car and came over and acted like he was on his cell phone and looked around and reached down and grabbed the sign.

What prompted brunson to get the footage is this.

>> the graffiti and kkk and signs on the cars.

I don't know probably because they have so many signs.

Signs he says shows his support for his presidential nominee choice.

A 500-dollar reward has been offered for any information on the van dralz.

Provo police say if caught you could be charged with criminal mischief and trespass.