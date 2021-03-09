General Rossi Suicide

(--brenna--)u-s army officials say the death of former fort sill commander major general john rossi..

Is ruled a suicide.

Usa today reports an army statement revealed general rossi took his life on july 31st.... just 10 days after leaving his post at fort sill..

And just two days before he was supposed to receive a third star..

And assume command of the u.s. army space and missile defense command at redstone arsenal in alabama.according to usa today..the cause of death disclosure from the army makes general rossi the highest- ranking soldier ever to have taken his own life since records have been kept.

The paper reports an official not authorized to speak publically about the investigation says it appears that rossi was overwhelmed by his responsibilities.

Rossi was 55- years old... and served as commander of fort sill for two years.

He was greeted by dozens of friends and admirers on his last day on post in oklahoma.