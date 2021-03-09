Noon News on the Go 10-31-16

NewsChannel 9 noon news on the go.

Thousands of students across new york state-- many of them from right here in central new york-- are waking up winners this morning.

Dozens of marching bands capped off their season last night at the carrier dome's state field band competition.

Cicero north syracuse capped off their undefeated season with a first place win in their division.

Jennifer: from your local election headquarters-- as election day nears... controversy is once again taking center stage.

This time -- the focus is on clinton... and her private email server.

Clinton is on the campaign trail today, trying to shake off the bombshell that dropped over the weekend.

The f-b-i releasing more information about another set of flagged emails.

This group of messages has apparently been found on the laptop of former congressman anthony wiener, the estranged husband of clintons top aide.

The director of the f-b-i is calling for a review of the emails for any classified information relevant to the clinton email probe.so far, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by clinton.

Jennifer: suny oswego campus police are investigating a report of sexual assault that apparently happened in a residence hall on campus over the weekend.

The president of the college sent an email to students, saying that "at this time, no criminal complaint and no charges have been filed nor has an arrest been made.

University police immediately and carefully assessed the situation and does not believe the facts involve a threat to the safety and security of our campus community."

Jennifer: the state trooper who died last week just north of saratoga springs is being laid to rest.

The funeral for trooper timothy pratt began at 11 o clock at saint michael's church in his home town of south glens falls.

Pratt died wednesday after being hit by an s- u-v in the capital region.

He was a 30 year veteran of the force.

Longley: we have some rain and snow showers on live doppler 9.

Right now we are in the 30s.

Lingering rain and snow showers will end and it will remain cloudy.

Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Temperatures will moderate through the week, with high temperatures near 60 tomorrow and in the mid 60s wednesday.

There is a chance of a shower later wednesday, with a good chance of rain thursday.

Temperatures will turn cooler heading into the weekend.

