The Weeknd Tops 2021 Juno Awards Nominations

He may have been snubbed by the Grammys, but The Weeknd is feeling the love back at home as he leads the 2021 Juno Awards nominations.
Plus, find out which other Canadians have been nominated for one of the coveted awards.
He may have been snubbed by the Grammys, but The Weeknd is feeling the love back at home as he leads the 2021 Juno Awards nominations.
Plus, find out which other Canadians have been nominated for one of the coveted awards.
Iraqi-Canadian singer-songwriter Ali Gatie admits he was not expecting to be nominated for three Juno Awards, especially for Artist..