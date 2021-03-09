Bend homes, offices dress up for Halloween

A special 'dress your house' contest for Halloween took place in southeast Bend's Sun Meadow neighborhood, while Navis, a Bend software company, had its own big office competition

### as children get ready to put on their costumes and go trick or treating, there's one neighborhood pulling out all the stops this halloween!

Check out this sun meadow neighborhood in bend.

A bunch of homeowners decided to have a "dress your house contest this year.... the prize for whomever wins??

A fifty dollar gift certificate to the old mill district!

Wade webster and his friends decided to go all out this year with a huge pirate ship, complete with smoke, lights, and projections!

Webster says he loves decorating in the spirit of halloween, especially for the hundreds of trick or treaters that make it to his neighborhood each year.

### "um it is jam packed, you'd b hard pressed to find a parking spot.

Like i said, we go through four to five hundred trick or treaters probably between 5:30 and 9, you don't really even close your door, you just stand there and continuously hand out candy and we'll be on the boat scaring people."

If you want to check out this spooky neighborhood tonight, head over to splendor drive in southeast bend!

### and halloween decorations weren't just limited to neighborhoods!

Earlier today, local software company "navis" transform their office space into a haunted haven!

Each department was given a budget to decorate their own space in the spirit of competition.

This year, employees went all out- decorating their spaces with different themes including jurassic park and the wizard of oz!

C-e-o kyle buehner says it's an opportunity to build teamwork, and impress their kids who come by for some candy!

### "yeah i think it has brought th groups together in a lot of ways, the teams are actually getting toogether and spending a lot of time just having a lot of fun together and building something and doing it for the kids so a lot of value is being created, a lot of teams are being formed."

This is navis' third year competing in their own office competition.

The