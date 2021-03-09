Coach killed in crash

The first basketball practice of the season was canceled Monday as the South High School community mourns the loss of Varsity Coach Brian Carter who was killed in a wrong way crash this past weekend.

17's kristin price joins us live at the crash site with more on how the community is coping with the loss.

Kristin: school officials say coach brian carter was killed in a single vehicle traffic accident yesterday morning here in northwest bakersfield.

Students and staff are in shock after the sudden loss of a campus mentor.

Nat sound bell a banner filled with messages from students hangs in the center of the south high campus.

Devang brahmbhatt, assistant principal of instruction: "some of them still can't believe that this has happened."

South high staff members describe brian carter as a well liked teacher and a leader in the rebel community on and off the court.

Devang brahmbhatt: "he was a beloved member of the staff.

He was in our special ed department for the past 10 years."

Carter led the rebels to a 2013 championship in the south yosemite league.

The day before a new basketball season began carter died in what police say was a wrong way crash on calloway drive, when his vehicle slammed into a golf course fence and rock pillars.

Jim mcconnell, athletic director, south high school: "when i heard about the accident my heart dropped."

The first practice of winter basketball season that was scheduled today is cancelled.

Jim mcconnell: "just losing a friend and a coworker and for me personally, most important a coach for all those kids who depend on him.

It's just a very sad day for the rebel nation."

Staff met with carter's team today.

The assistant principal says they will provide all the support possible to ensure the boys have a successful season.

Grief counselors are available for students.

Devang brahmbhatt: "this is a very difficult time for south high school and we're just going to make sure we do everything we can to support our rebel family and get through this difficult time."

Kristin: jim mcconnel says carter hosted a halloween party for coaches the night before the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police haven't said if the weather, speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.

Live in northwest bakersfield kristin price 17 news.