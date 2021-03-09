Emily live in Old Mill for Halloween

NewsChannel 21's Emily Kirk is live in Bend's Old Mill checking all the great Halloween costumes before the Humane Society of Central Oregon's Halloween pet costume contest.

There emily?

Happy halloween everyone im emily kirk in the newschannel 21 weather center.

For all you trick or treaters out there expect a chilly evening with light scattered showers expected... best bet is to keep the rain coat handy.

Southerly winds will calm down around sunset and skies will remain mostly cloudy after the remaining showers taper off.

Overnight lows will fall into the 30s.

Tomorrow we wake up to mostly sunny skies and highs will climb into the mid 50s.

A classic fall forecast is on tap for the high desert... so make sure you join me tonight for our full lofal aert weather.

### ### a big thank you on behalf of the big brothers big sisters