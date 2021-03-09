Man sentenced for leading police on a high speed chase throu

Castro used a stolen pick-up truck and lead police on a high speed chase which ended in a collision.

A sentencing hearin today in the madison county courtroom...fo r the man involved in a high speed chase -- leading police to rexburg.

Travis castro is being sentenced to 12 years in prison.five years fixed and seven indeterminate -- for eluding police -- grand theft and possession of methamphetami ne.

His driving privileges are also suspended for three years.

Back in august -- castro used a stolen pick-up truck and lead police on a speed chase which ended in a collision.

During this time -- he was on the run for a previous felony in idaho falls -- regarding a gun store