Christmas for Kids to start taking applications on Tuesday

Last year, more than 600 children needed help getting a toy on christmas, and that number seems to be on the rise.

The newton county christmas for kids group is expecting that number to go up to a thousand.

On tuesday they will start accepting applications for help.

You can fill those out at any fire department or city hall in newton county.

Organizers say people have already started asking for assistance.

Grady weston, newton co.

Christmas for kids, "it's already looking li i we're already having people call, we've had people call for the last two weeks."

The deadline to get in your application for help is november