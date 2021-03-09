Recycle ideas

((aaron))people in a macon county village could see changes to their recycling program soon.the village president of mt zion says one of the most common questions she gets is if their community is ever going to get "nice" recycling bins.((roscoe))so now she's polling the people who live there to see what they like and what they don't.

Wcia 3's anna carrera is here.

People you talked with have mixed feelings.

((anna))we were walking around some neighborhooods today.some people say they don't recycle at all.others say they do and they wish they could do more.

The village president says she's been looking at options to update their curbside recycling program for a couple years.but that comes with a price tag.bigger bins could cost more than 50 bucks apiece - and the village would have to buy 2-thousand.that's one for each home.and they might need even more if the containers lose a wheel or break.the village president says she wants to make a recommendation to the board - but she wants input first.she made a short survey where people can tell her how much they currently recycle - what they'd like to see if the program changes - and how much they'd be willing to pay.the survey is on the village website.

((anna))you can take the survey through the end of november.the village president wants to get at least 200 responses - which would be 20 percent of the people who live there.thanks anna ((roscoe))the survey is anonymous - but does ask what street people live on.it also asks if people would want to pay a recycling fee with their garbage or water bill.the village president says most communities with bigger containers charge a monthly fee.she says for many months - the value of recycled materials has been