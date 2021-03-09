Butterfly Migration Across RGV Causing Some Nuisances

The butterflies that are moving about are the American Snouts.

High temperatures as you stop outside you may have noticed more butterlies.

It's all part of the butterfly migration.

Channel five's christian von preysing joins us live from the national butterfly center in mission with more... the national butterfly center here in mission says it has the most species of butterflies in all the united states.

Out of 300 species here... one of them is splattering on people's windshields.

There are countless.

What's happening a phenomenon... if you take a minute to appreciate what's going on.... this stretch of highway 83 outside rio grande city is a massacre.

Hundreds of new butterflies just broke out of their chrysalis.

They're hungry and on the move.

"he's getting ready to cross the highway."

This is called the 'bloom' of the american snout.

Many of the winged insects won't make it across this four lane road.

They'll end up splattered on a windshield...or on the side of the road.

Ant carrying away butterfly for some creatures, it means a meal.

Nats for people who drive, its a nuisance.

Marcus garcia - driver "butterflies all up in the grill.

We had to spray it down with a water hose when we got there because it looked pretty annoying."

Marcus garcia had to stop to clean off the mess on his way back from college station.

The bloom started early september.

Grabbing butterfly this is marianna trevino wright.

Executive director of the mission butterfly center.

"the snouts are unique in they have that long nose."

She says the past two summers were good for rain.

It means the snout's favorite tree, the hackberry, is doing well.

More snouts this year are the result.

Marianna trevino wright - executive director, national butterfly center "so we're seeing thousands and thousands of american snouts from south of san antonio..."

The snouts aren't really migrating.

Trevino wright says they're often just crossing the street.

Looking for fresh leaves on the hackberry tree.

She estimates just 1 or 2 in every ten snouts will live to lay eggs.

Some get hit.

Most become food.

Marianna trevino wright - executive director, national butterfly center "the number one food source for migratory songbird."

It's a species that benefits the birds, that brings in tourists every year.

This bloom will soon be over.

Marianna trevino wright - executive director, national butterfly center "we'll have a cold snap or something like that.

And the leaves will start to drop all of their leaves."

And the nuisance will be over.

Marcus garcia - driver "we even scrubbed it with a wire brush when we got there because there was so much on there."

Until then... valley drivers will be stopping to clean their windshields... while especially large bloom comes to an end.

Many people driving think they're hitting the monarch butterly.

They're not.

They look alike, but the monarch is a species different than the american snout.

The monarch flies high when it migrates.

Up there it's able to avoid the cars.

At the national butterfly center in mission, christian von preysing, channel 5 news at 6.

The folks at the butterfly center say the butterfly's key nesting site is at risk.

The hackberry tree is a favorite for the popular emperor and other species that attract visitors.

The national butterfly center says many native hackberry trees are bulldozed for development.

That's often why you see the butterfly migrations often on the outskirts of populated