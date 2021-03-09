Everything You Need to Know About Breast Implants

A nice little bow there.

There you go.

All right.

>> thank you.

>> mike: amber, we'll send it back over to you.

>> amber: thank you nice and anna.

You did such a great job.

>>> it's halloween tonight.

We're at the very end of october, which is breast cancer awareness month.

And we have dr. anne bacher here tonight to tell us a little bit about breast augmentation and some of the questions that a lot of patients have about it.

>> breast augmentation is one of the most common cosmetic surgical procedures in the united states.

It's done for both cosmetic purposes as well as reconstructive purposes.

We've talked about breath reconstruction last month, so it's something that we do.

Sometimes folks will need an augmentation to kind of match the reconstructed breath or sometimes for cosmetic purposes.

We have a lady tell me my breasts were a lot fuller.

I never received a gift my sister or mother got.

Sometimes they want to do p7 something to catch up or make themselves feel something a p7 little more feminine and this isp7 one way they can do it.

>> amber: this is a very p7?q popular surgery and you get a p7 lot of questions about it.

>> there's a lot of things you want to think about.

Some of the three basic questions that i like to kind of talk about, you may want to think about three things.

One, where would the incision go.

There's a couple of places that you can put it.

You can put it on the nipple area at the bottom of the breast.

Some people even use the armpit or the belly buton.

Those two locations have a little higher risk of malposition of the implants.

They're not as popular.

And now a days we've shifted a little bit more to doing more atp7?q the bottom of the breast for most patients.

Other things that you want to think about is the implant p7 location.

Do you want to go below or above the muscle.

That's the pectoralis muscle.p7 it gives you strength.p7 it gives a little better coverage for the implant.

Gives a little less for con p7 fracture but there's times where we go above if somebody does body exercises.

>> amber: what was that contraction?

>> contraction.

Whenever you have any surgical site, you always form a scar around the surgical site.

And the con fracture is a condition where you have abnormal tightening of the scar.

One of the things we've studied is we can reduce that risk by p7 certain implant types and p7çç certain implant locations and p7 certain incision locations.

And so the incision location at p7 the bottom of the breast and the implant position below the muscle give us the lowest risk.p7 and the other thing that we talkp7 about is the implant type.

Saline versus silicone.p7 >> and what are the visual differences you're going to find with those two.

>> with the silicone, that's the most popular nowadays for most breast augmentation because it gives the most natural appearance, especially if folks don't have a lot of native breast tisue.

The sailen implants are a little more projecting and a little p7çç harder so they're not quite as p7 popular.

But they do have a lower risk ofp7 capsular con fracture above the p7 muscle and they're a little morep7 cost effective.p7 there's a little pluses or p7 minuses and the best thing to p7wq talk to your surgeon about what you do to help you and be the p7çç best suited for your p7 information.

>> amber: thank you very much and where can people find you.p7 >> they can give our office a call at 383-8180 and see us on the north belt highway across from home depot.

>> amber: thank you so much.

>>> we're in the kitchen after the break with an authentic italian recipe with lino.

He's showing us how to make