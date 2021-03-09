Twin sisters from Floyd County have life saving message

Both women discovered they carry a gene connected to breast and ovarian cancer.

Floyd county have a story they want you to know about.

It's one that could save their lives and possibly yours too.

Karie: we talk everyday.

Inseparable for sure.

Like two peas in an pod- twins karie and katie share a bond.

Katie: we can read each other's minds without knowing it a whole lot karie: we have a bond most people don't understand.

44 katie: we do camping and racing i don't know just a lot of sister time.

Jean jadhon/wdbj7: the twin sisters also share something else- a family history of breast cancer.

Their mother was diagnosed with breast cancer first at 33 and then again ten years later when she was 43.

They lost their mom five years ago from colon cancer.

Their mom's battles with cancer prompted the twins to start screening early- katie: i started mammogams at 23 and when they heard about a genetic test that could show a gene mutation connected to breast and ovarian cancer- katie had it done first.

She tested positive.

Karie was next.

Karie: yea, i was scared so i waited.

I got tested and i carried it too the two mothers- 29 years old- had to make a tough decision-- what to do with that information.

Both twins decided to have a double mastectomy- karie: being so young going into this ya know we were scared to death 51 both women had surgeries within the past year- a decision they said was pretty simple- a decision they would make again.

Katie: my mom had cancer.

I don't want cancer if i can prevent it and reduce my risk from 87 percent to 5 percent i'm going to do that.

Karie: i don 't want my kids to lose their mom at a young age like i did.

Cause it's not fun going thorugh at our ages without your mom katie: it makes it difficult.

It makes it really difficult i'd do snything to have her here any day of the week i don't want to put my kids through that.

The b-r-c-a gene mutation also increases the risk for ovarian cancer.

The twins say they'll take doctors recommendations and have hysterectomies once they're done having children.