Great Plains Zoo Releases Rehabilitated Owl

Fitting since it's Halloween, the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls released a female Great Horned Owl they've been rehabilitating since the last half of Summer.

Go away antytime soon.

A great horned owl has been under the care of the great plain zoo since the end of summer and now she is back in the wild.

The owl was released this afternoon.

The owl was brought to the zoo after a south dakota game, fish and parks officer found it on the ground, unable to fly.

The zoo is this regions rehab center for native wildlife.

President elizabeth whealy says the staff took the owl out daily to rebuild its strength for life on its own.

So we need to work with them to condition those flight muscles and make sure that all their wild instincts are still in play.

So that means even testing their hunting skills to make sure that they're going to be good for life on their own in the wild again.

Once released, the owl flew into a nearby pine tree, resting for the evening when they're more active.

Great horned owls typically live for 13 years in the wild feeding mainly