What’s Right With Our Schools: David Perdue Elementary

:00 :30-:36 1:09-1:15 1:32-1:40 1:44-1:50 david perdue elementary school students are making a difference in peoples' lives.

Sot "our students pus themselves every day academically.

But they're also taking it upon themselves to grow personally."

They're building relationships with people in the community and becoming a better citizen in the process.

The different fundraisers are innovative ideas from students themselves.

Sot: "last year our students 3 fift grade girls came to me wanted to do a toy drive for the children's hospital.

They collected 4 huge boxes of toys they designed it and they planned it ..

They did it.

Two years ago we had a student who wanted to collect pull tabs for the ronald mcdonald house.

We know other schools do it but she did it ..she lead it she's in middle school now last year we collected 262 pounds of pull tabs."

Students collected and donated more than 300 books to the children's hospital last year.

One student also spent some weeks there.

During his stay, he experienced how lonely it can be.

He says receiving something as simple as a book brightened up his day and it changed his outlook on life.

Sot: "i wasn't like myself no because i didn't want to donate or give things away to other people which now i know if people give things to me, it makes me feel better."

In addition to the book drive, students made sympathy cards to patients at the cancer care center across the street from the school.

The cards included thoughtful messages of hope and happiness.

Standup: "i talked to a teache at david perdue elementary school who has cancer.

Prior to her being diagnosed, she believed students were making patients feel good.

Now, she knows exactly how it feels."

Sot: "i was able to walk in there o days that was not too good for me and just being able to look at the cards and knowing what the students hard work and love they put into it gave me an opportunity to be a strong person."

Sot "as they get older maybe if the see someone in need and on their own, they're going to want to give back, not because someone is telling them or asking them they're just going to want to do it."

Creating vision and building their character,to make a difference is what's right with this school.

In houston county, karlisha booze, 41nbc news.

This year perdue elementary collected and donated 337 books to the children's hospital and donated 400 boost, ensure and glucerna to the cancer care center in houston county.

