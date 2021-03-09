Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Additional Funding for Higher Education

Credit: KARK
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Additional Funding for Higher Education
Additional Funding for Higher Education

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday support for $10 million dollars in additional funding for higher education.

-- announcing today -support for 10 ámillioná dollars in additional funding for higher education.

It's on top of the 826-million- budgeted in general revenue support for colleges and universities this year.

The governor says the new formula would put an emphasis on productivity - not on enrollment - as it has been previously.

((gov.

Asa hutchinson, press))"we also want to make sure we are incentivizing the student where it wouldbemore challenging to get their degree."((bob)) if adopted, the increase is expected to take place for fiscal year 2019.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage