-- announcing today -support for 10 ámillioná dollars in additional funding for higher education.

It's on top of the 826-million- budgeted in general revenue support for colleges and universities this year.

The governor says the new formula would put an emphasis on productivity - not on enrollment - as it has been previously.

((gov.

Asa hutchinson, press))"we also want to make sure we are incentivizing the student where it wouldbemore challenging to get their degree."((bob)) if adopted, the increase is expected to take place for fiscal year 2019.