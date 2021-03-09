Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday support for $10 million dollars in additional funding for higher education.
It's on top of the 826-million- budgeted in general revenue support for colleges and universities this year.
The governor says the new formula would put an emphasis on productivity - not on enrollment - as it has been previously.
