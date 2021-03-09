Prince Charles Is Said To Be in 'State of Despair' Over Meghan, Harry Interview

During the interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the U.K. on Monday night, .

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made bombshell allegations concerning the royal family.

Reports say that senior members of the family are shocked by the severity of what Markle and Harry described in the interview.

At one point, Prince Harry revealed that he felt "let down" by his father, Prince Charles, after a period of estrangement between the two.

For Prince Harry to say that he felt let down by his father must have been a difficult thing to say and hard for Charles to hear, Sarah Gristwood, Royal Author, via 'Vanity Fair' .

Just at a time when by and large Charles had started to look like a more popular King than one would have guessed, here’s a major blow to his reputation, Sarah Gristwood, Royal Author, via 'Vanity Fair' .

It’s hard to know if Harry is aware of the damage this has done, Sarah Gristwood, Royal Author, via 'Vanity Fair' .

What’s worrying for the monarchy and public perception of the monarchy is that we thought Diana’s death had triggered a big shift.

, Sarah Gristwood, Royal Author, via 'Vanity Fair' .

Now it’s looking as though actually not enough has changed, Sarah Gristwood, Royal Author, via 'Vanity Fair'