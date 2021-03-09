Are Cochlear Implants Right for Your Child?

>> surae: if your child has hearing loss, it could be hard to know if something like cochlear implants is right for them.

Very important topic.

Talk about some of the symptoms. how do you know when your child, especially an infant, is suffering from hearing loss?

>> guest: yeah, so they won't often respond to environmental noises like turning on the vacuum, a door slamming.

Of course, we like to be up in front of our child and laughing with them, and they won't respond to that.

And often a sign of hearing loss.

>> surae: talk about the cochlear implants.

For those of you at home who might not know what it is, explain what it is.

>> guest: the cochlear implant is an implantable device that is placed to replace some of the functions of the ear not working right.

It allows us to capture sound from the environment, encode it and send a signal to the brain replacing normal hearing.

>> surae: i want to go back.

What are some of the symptoms?

How do you know?

>> guest: so you know, we expect children that you hear at birth, to respond to the environment.

And you know, if you drop a vase, it breaks on the ground, and the child doesn't startle.

That would be concerning.

>> surae: or this is interesting, stopped babelling.

>> guest: well, children like to mimic what their parents or siblings are doing.

If they're not doing that, that's concerning as well.

>> surae: someone on facebook live just now mentioned, why give an implant?

Why not have the child when they get older decide themselves if they want the cochlear implant.

And you make a good point.

>> guest: that's a great question to ask.

I'm asked that every time i talk to a family about hearing options.

One of the things that is amazing about the child's brain is that it's so plastic and able to learn and it changes dynamically.

That ability to, you know, learn hearing is actually a small window for us.

So if you do have someone that isn't hearing and they're implanted later in life, the brain is not able to adapt to the signal they're receiving and you may not develop normal speech and language.

>> surae: you actually do these surgeries.

Tell me about the moment that a child can finally hear mom and dad.

>> guest: sure.

It's pretty awesome.

That's what made me fall in love with pediatric e.n.t.

And managing children with hearing loss.

It's a process.

It's not like you put it in and all of the sudden you can hear.

There's a lot that goes into the habilitaton process.

It's great to see someone with their peers and that's the world they want to live in and they're doing well.

It's really fulfilling >> surae: you can always tell a child with cochlear implants because they have a device behind their ear.

But now they may have it inside, like a hearing aid >> guest: people would love to have that.

Some kids think it's cool, so it's not that big of a problem.

But, you know, obviously having something completely inside would be great.

That's something that is continually worked upon.

