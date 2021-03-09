Tri-State Students Weight in on November Election
One week out from election day and even students who aren't old enough to vote -- are weighing in.
6th, 7th and 8th graders at st.
John's in newburgh got a crash course in the election process.
An attorney talked to students about the candidates and positions up for election.
He stressed to students the importance of voting -- but also explained the importance of a candidate receiving 270 electoral votes.
Students got to test their election knowledge through a game of jeopardy.
Emily roe says, "i definitely learned more about our country's electoral system and how everything is done and i think it's really important that people are speaking to us right now because even though we can't vote i think it's important that we learn things for future decisions."
She is one informed 7th grader.
Emily roe will be eligible to vote in the 20-24 election.