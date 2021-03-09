Investigation continues into reported attack on autistic boy

Carrie: a your stories investigation continues tonight into the reported attack on an autistic corcoran high school runner.

Rod: support is pouring in from around the world for chase coleman -- as his family hopes for justice for their son.

Newschannel nine's jennifer sanders has this your stories investigation.

Jennifer: nats 2837 this medal will help you understand the true essence of chase coleman... nats jennifer: he's a determined 15-year-old cross country runner diagnosed with autism ---- but he never let that hold him back during the often- times tough journey...called life.

Clarise coleman/ mother of chase coleman he can do his pace he can be an individual and he can be part of a team especially for a kid that has the setback of autism that he has jennifer: for the past few years -- he's been in races all over the area...and during that time his parents noticed an improvement in his school work and communication.

"his track cross country running was brining him out it was bringing out his personality jennifer: but on october 14th -- that all changed during a meet in rochester when a stranger told clarise coleman her son was attacked while he was running his race.

Sot full the young lady said some man pulled up he got out of his car and was yelling and he approaches him and pushed him down insert gfx from cody jennifer: according to a rochester police report -- that man admitted to pushing chase because he thought chase was going to "mug his wife and take her purse."

Jennifer: when the deputy asked him why -- the man said some youth had recently broken into his car.

Jennifer: chase - who is non-verbal was unable to respond -- and when his mother found him - his back was hurt but he was able to finish the race.

When they arrived back in syracuse -- an officer told chase's family - they found the man who did it.

He asked me and said do you still want to press charges and i said im sorry that happened to him but my son is a minor and yes i still want to press charges jennifer: she expected to get a court date -- but the letter she received said something different.

The judge denied the warrant , and what was the reason, there was no reason jennifer: police tell us they followed procedures for a warrant application -- but the application was denied.

Coleman just wants wants justice.... when he left rochester he finished his race so i appalud him for his tenacity but when he woke up tuesday morning to get ready for his race in liverpool he told his mommy no more practice jennifer: but as chase knows -- theres nothing like a mother's encouragement -- the first step in helping him get back on track.... "you're the best runner on the team..that's right the best runner on the team" jennifer: that encouragement and support will continue on november 19th when chase's family will host the "keep going, don't stop, keep going" invitational -- words that helped chase in all of his races.

We'll continue following this developing story on newschannel 9 and local s-y-r- dot-com.

Rod: jennifer thank you.

The rochester police department has invited chase to run with their cadet as well.

The coleman family tells jennifer they accepted that invitation and it will happen after the november 19th invitational.