Police Investigate Illegal Trash Dumping on Homeowner's Land

(18 NEWS) - A local homeowner is fed up with the consistent dumping of trash on his property, but he says he may have found the most recent people to trespass on his estate.

Mark dalrymple: "i'm just getting tired of it, and the neighbors up the road are feeling the same way."

Mark dalrymple has lived in the same house on christian hollow road in pine city for nearly 20 years.

Mark dalrymple: "i moved here in 98, and this happens quite often.

I'd say every six, seven weeks.

Something's getting dropped.

It's either getting dropped on the corner or up this road.

I'm not the only one.

It's a pretty tight community and everybody kind of watches out for each other."

Michelle ross: "the most recent dumping, as you can see here, looks like residential garbage, but in the past he's had construction debris, live animals, and even dead animals thrown onto his property."

Not only is it an inconvenience for him, but it's damaging to the environment as well.

And after some investigation, he found personal information in the garbage and contacted the chemung county sheriff's office.

Mark dalrymple: "i called 911, and they did come over, and the sheriff's department's got it.

They're investigating.

I got their names and addresses right out of it.

Like i said, i crumbled up a little bit.

We got names and addresses out of it, so they're not real intelligent people."

Thanks to surveillance video on his land, footage of faces and license plates have helped reveal some people in the past.

The sheriff's office says an investigation lead them to a residence that's being done in the city of elmira.

Douglas houper: "we have a description of the individuals we believe that have taken it, and we're going to look at the owner of the property who hired these gentlemen, and find out who they are.

When their identities are known we will most certainly make an arrest and look at probably trespassing and illegal dumping of solid waste on somebody else's property."

Dalrymple believes the men were given dumping fee money by the landlord to properly dispose of the trash... but pocketed the cash instead.

We won't know for sure until the investigation is complete.

