Bill Clinton Prepares for Sioux City Visit 5pm

In sioux city tomorrow afternoon.

He'll be here stumping for his wife, hillary in her bid for the white house.

Many in siouxland are anticipating clinton's visit.

Kcau9's christina gri-hall-va is live at the anderson dance pavillion-- where equipment is arriving tonight in preparation for the big event.

Christina live -- kcau9 news spoke to a member of the woodbury county democratic party earlier and he said the last time there was a political event held here at the anderson anderson dance pavillion-- was when john kerry visited back in 2004-- ob his way to the d-n-c.

As you can see-- equipment is being setup right now-- and the party anticipates another great event with former bill clinton's stop here tomorrow.

Preparations are underway-- at the anderson dance pavillion-- where members from the production team mapped out a setup for former president-- bill clinton.

Clinton arrives wednesday-- stumping for his wife hillary-- just 6 days before the election.

(tim bottaro/woodbury county democratic party)"the president will be talking about the campaign, what's at stake, obviously he is a big supporter of his wife hillary and this will be all the clinton's have been here."

The last time bill clinton was in sioux city was back in 20- 12-- when he was campaigning for iowa's 4th district congressional candidate-- christie vilsack.

The two received a warm welcome from the hundreds who gathered on historic 4th street.

Those who want to attend this year's event need to r-s-v-p county dems website-- so they can make sure they have an accurate account of who will be attending.

(tim bottaro/woodbury county democratic party) "part of it's for security purposes, part of it's for crowd and of course there will be security there to check people's contents and things like that."

Bottaro said gates will open at noon -- and that there are only 200 parking spots near the sight.

Those who do not get a spot should park at the tyson events center and take the tunnel that runs under the bridge.

When asked what he thinks the former president will focus on with the event-- bottaro said his wife's competency and qualifications.

(tim bottaro/woodbury county democratic party) "i think he'll be talkign about some of her policies and programs and what a hillary clinton presidency would mean for this country."

Christina live about people are expected to show up to the event.

Coming up at six-- we will hear from the chair of the woodbury county democrats-- and she'll share her hopes for the former president's visit tomorrow.

Reporting live in sioux city-- christina grijalva-- kcau9 news.

Tim: thanks christina.... tim: with just one week to go until election