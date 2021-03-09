TARGET 13: How to fight against identity theft

Everything from your email to your social security number is at risk with hacking and identity theft cases on the rise.

Breach.

Data collected the old fashioned way and stored on hard copy is also being targeted.

Tonight, krdo news channel 13's colleen sikora exposes the risk and explains three steps you can take right now... to keep your personal information safe.

Many know the struggle "i end up checking on my credit and i had bills from out of state and couldn't pay them so now i have bad credit," said identity theft victim christine villegas.

It's a reality that's changing life for many.

"it's actually happened a few times," said brian fallsetto, an identity theft victim.

Identity gone.

"angry, stressful, couldn't do anything about it because i don't know who took it," villegas said.

Private information in someone else's hands.

"the student loan one was just a false company that was proabably credible at one point but had lost their accredidation but were still taking money," fallsetto said.

And the money disappears "you just start noticing money gone," falsetto said.

And not just electronica lly.

Scammers are hitting hard copies of records too.

In september, krdonewsch annel 13 told you about the discovery of these frot carson dental records from the late 70s for sale at a storage shed auction "it doesn't matter if you have five cents, or have five million dollars, they will take every single penny you have," said susan medina, the communications director for the colorado bureau of investiagtions.

Susan medina says the colorado bureau of investigatio n deals with it all.

"we see all kinds of identity theft," medina said.

And everyone is a target.

"it's almost when not if you're going to be impacted," medina said.

The most common in colorado and the nation: the irs phone scam.

"they'll say you owe a debt to the irs and if you don't submit that through a wire transfer of money or through a pre- paid debit card a warrant will be issued for your arrest.

And you'll go to jail," medina said.

But the i-r-s will never call you... they do all their communicati on via mail.

"hang up the phone.

Don't entertain them," medina said.

The best way to avoid being a victim is protection.

Educate yourself with the current scams check your credit report every year, you can get a free report by logging onto annual creit report dot com and think twice before you give your information out.

"take a moment, ask a question, does this sound legitimate, don't do anything.

Even if it does, call somebody," medina said."

If you become a victim ... don't be embarrased about the scam... but seek help.

"you know they can't believe that they've been scammed so they don't want to say anything, so the snowball effect happens," medina said.

Document everything that happened "if you are a victim of a scam, just stop, just stop entertaining the emails to send money, stop with the phone calls and make a solid documentation and then call police right away," medina said.

And monitor your credit for the future "this is your life, this is your future, i think it's very important to do all you can to make sure your information is protected," medina said.

In colorado springs, cs krdo nc 13 we've compiled a list of scams going around in southern colorado, resources you can use if you are a victim, and what you can do