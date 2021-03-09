Teen Killed

Don a 13-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car in herriman.

the accident happened in a neighborhood near 127th south and 50th west.

And neighbors say they've had concerns about the street for some time.

good for utah's glen beeby's is live with more on this story.

police haven't identified the 13 year old yet, but we're told he was crossing over the median and into the street when he was struck.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neighbor complain about a lack of cross walks and say kids take risks on this road all the time.

Police say it's still unclear what happened.

8:59 - 9:08 " so it could be a problem where he just didn't see him up on the median then when he crossed the street he hit him.

It's too soon to tell in terms of distracted driving or speed."

Deadly crash investigations can take some time before they're complete.

Neighbors in this new subdivision say this street has been a problem because of the amount of traffic and a lack of places to cross.

19:02 - 19:13 "our fear is that there are no crosswalks anywhere close.

We have elementary and middle schools right here and all the cross walks are down on harriman parkway or up at the school."

Neighbors told us they've seen cars speeding in the area.

Lane also says he's seen kids take risks trying to cross in the same spot, and a nearby blind turn makes it even more dangerous.

19:25 - 19:35 "you can't see the cars but a lot of times we see teenagers sitting out on that center median cause it's grass.

They will just sit out there in the middle, but there are always kids running across the road right there."

With hundreds of homes still under construction, neighbors say they want to see something done to increase safety.

They worry the problem will only get worse with more kids and cars coming into the neighborhood.

Glen neighbors tell us kids in this area normally go to copper mountain middle school, but neither police or the jordan school district could confirm if that's where the teen went.

Tonight the district says they will have grief councilors on hand for any students, family, or parents who need someone to talk to.

Reporting live in harriman i'm glen beeby good for utah.