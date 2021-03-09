RGV Woman Falls Victim to Phony IRS Callers

See around a 10 to 20 nearly eight thousand dollars spent.... out of fear of arrest.

Turns out the money spent was wasted.

A woman says,,,she fell for the i-r-s scheme that targets millions of people around the u-s.

This woman agreed to talk to us if we kept her identity hidden.she feels embarrassed.

She wants to warn others here not to fall for this trap.

A trail of apple's itunes gift cards is what's left of a big payout.

This is what was used to pay seven thousand eight hundred dollars to people claiming to be with the irs.

"i was planning on buying a vehicle, that was my savings, yes it was a big chunk of my savings."

This woman is just one of the thousands of victims who fell victim to this scheme.

The call comes in.

They'll harass you and leave voicemail's.

"this is jack wilson from internal revenue service.."

They tellyou about a lawsuit against you and the amount of money you owe to the irs.

If you don't pay, they'll tell you you will be arrested.

The imposters just need to find the right person to call.

They did.

The woman tells me she owed the irs money from the last tax season.

She paid the bill.

Her grandmother passed away.

She figured her grandmother owed money and they were calling for it.

"02:55:07:22--02:55:10:0 "just don't "okay, it makes sense.

That all those years i had my grandmother and now when she passed away i had to pay.

So, it kind of made sense in my head.

Reporter: and that's why you fell for it?

That's the only reason i fell for it because it kind of worked out that way.

The callers will tell you to go to a store and wire the money using an itunes gift card or money gram.

The federal government is making arrests.... about 30 in the u-s charged since the summer.

32 people over seas in india were charged, too.

The investigation is still on going.

This woman tells me just hang up if you get one of these calls.

"02:55:07:22--02:55:10:0 "just don't answer.

Don't fall for it...."

She wishes that's what she'd done.

The i-r-s will never demand a payment over the phone.

If they need to get a hold of you....they will contact you by mail.

The federal government says,,even though arrests are happening...people are still out there who continue to impersonate irs agents.

