Donald Trump Jr In Iowa

Donald trump sent his son, donald junior to iowa state's campus today.

He talkied about affordable health care and creating jobs.

And, trump junior says hillary's plans aren't attainable.

""it sounds great that's what you see with all of these politians they rush to be able to just do a deal, doesn't have to be a good deal, doesn't have to make sense they just have to say they did something even if it's against the american people even if works against all of what you're doing but now we have the opportunity to do what my father likes to call "drain the swamp" " trump junior then headed to the university of northern iowa in cedar falls where he talked about 50 people at bar near the uni campus.

