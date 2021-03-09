Columbia Gas pipeline explosion has gas consumers worried

Some people are worried how the explosion will impact gas prices in southwest Virginia.

Gas prices are on the way for many people along the east coast.

After a deadly pipeline explosion in alabama.

It happened on the same colonial pipeline that leaked more than 300- thousand gallons of gas in the area in september.

Colonial pipeline provides gas for more than 50 million people, and supplies the east coast with 40 percent of its fuel wdbj-7's shayne dwyer is live tonight at the go-mart on williamson road in roanoke.

Shayne are we seeing effects at the pump from this?

Yes chris and melissa we are, but just marginally at this point.

There's still plenty of gas left.

Aaa says drivers need to stay calm and see how this shakes out.

A trip to the pump across much of southwest virginia puts that black gold in your tank, traveling hundreds of miles to get here.

Monday that petroleoum pipeline exploded, leading industry analysts and drivers to watch closely.

(richard bantel/driver):"i'm a little concerned, there's things i can't control, but of course i think that if the gas goes up just a few cents it's going to affect me over a period of time."

The colonial pipeline feeds the montvale terminals, which supplies much of the gas in our area.

That name may ring a bell.

(tammy arnette/aaa virginia):"the last time there was an incident was the colonial pipeline leak in september.

Gas prices rose on average 13 cents a gallon."

Andy gill owns the g-b gas stations in southwest virginia.

He says wholesale prices at the montvale terminals spiked 15 cents over monday's price by mid-day tuesday.

But they fell to 5 cents above monday's price after colonial re-opened one of the two pipes and continued work on the second.

He says only one of the five major montvale sellers closed up.

(tammy arnette/aaa virginia):"this is typically the time of year where we see gas prices falling.

To see a rise in gas prices right now would not be unexpected with an event like this."

For now the trucks will continue to roll.

While areas south may see a harder hit, time will tell how the explosion affects us.

(renee anderson/driver):"it makes me angry because i really can't afford for gas to go up.

And there are changes that have to be made because i have kids that drive too so that affects the whole household."

Virginia gas prices statewide are the 13-th lowest in the country right now at 2.07 a gallon.

Here at the go-mart prices are well below that.

Many times its the smaller no-brand stations that feel the brunt of these interruptions.

Chris that's because they typically buy smaller amounts of gas and many times don't deal in future pricing.