Capping Payday Loans Interest Rate?

Voters will decide whether or not payday loans should have an interest rate cap, and what percentage that cap should be.

It's not just presidential, us senate and house candidates on this years november elections.

There are 10 ballot measures.

Two of those deal with whether or not there should be an interest rate cap on payday loans, and what percentage that cap should be.

With electricity bills, housing and car payments, some months it's hard to make ends meet.

So between paychecks, some south dakotans go to payday loan companies for help.

But democratic political strategist steve hildebrand says those companies don't operate with people's best interest in mind.

"payday lenders average interest on a loan to a low income person is 574 percent, we are the third highest in the nation."

Hildebrand says this leaves many low income families with mounds of debt.

Which is why he's supporting initiated measure 22.

A measure that would enforce a 36 percent interest cap on short term loans.

"it's very important for low income people to have opportunities to get ahead in life."

But opponents say, this cap will end the payday loan industry all together.

"it will reduce the fee that we charge from 19 dollars per 100 dollars borrowed to about 1 dollar 38 for to borrow 100 dollars.

That breaks out to about 7 and a half cents a day."

Jamie fulmer with advance america says 7 and a half cents profit won't be enough for these companies to pay their employees or landlord.

Another ballot measure, amendment u, could create an even lower cap -- 18 percent, if the borrower and lender can't come up with an amount between themselves.

Fulmer says he is again against this.

And this time hildebrand agrees.

"no borrower will be able to borrow at 18 percent.

They're going to have to sign a document that waives their right and they're just go back up to that 500 percent interest rates again."

And since both of these measures are on the ballot... there's a possibility they can both pass.

If that happens, hildebrand says his measure will be null and void.

So voting yes on initiated measure 21 and constitutional amendment u is essentially