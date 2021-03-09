11/01/16 TERP TALK

Indiana....> not only could they have secured a bowl game invite with a win....> but it was possibly the only winable game that they will have in a four week span....> get this, in the next three weeks...the terps have to travel to the #2 ranked michigan wolveraines...> then it's a home date with the 6th ranked ohio state buckeyes....> after that, just a road game in lincoln against the 10th ranked nebraska cornhuskers...> so is life in the big10.....up first, coach durkin returns to michigan....> "me being there, there's some familiararity, i certainly think that helps.

But the main is that players play the game and the coaches coach.

And for me to know all of that is great but it's our players studying film and knowing what their up against and what they have to do is the most important thing and conveying that to them."

"studying what they do and seeing their tendancies and just working on our fundamentals and techniques to come out there and do the best to stop them."

Everyone is going to be watching and no one thinks we even have a chance at winning the game.

So we just think that we can go out here and do what everyone thinks we can't do."

"playing a ranked team and to be the best you've got to beat the best.

Preparing the right way this week and go out there and execute like we do and have a good week of practice and everything will turn out fine."

"i really enjoyed my time there so going back there will be nice.

It was a great place and my family enjoyed it.

But you're there to play a football game.

It's different.

You travel for games, you travel and get into town and get up to play the game and you leave right afterwards so its not really time for anything other than getting the team prepared on your normal routine."

