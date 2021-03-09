Police ID suspect sought in shooting of man in Pottstown
>>>eve russo: we're learning more today about a shooting that left one man in critical condition in montgomery county.
>>>jaciel cordoba: the shooting happened yesterday afternoon...on king street in pottstown.
Police say 40-year-old bobby brown shot 48-year-old robert pfanders multiple times.
Investigators say the altercation started as a property dispute...then escalated.
Brown is still on the loose...and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
A woman living nearby says one of her kids was walking home when the shooting happened.
>>molly gray "my daughter comes around the corner, the cops are flying in this way, they start taping things off."
>>>jaciel cordoba: police describe brown as a black male..about six feet tall..weighing around 230 pounds.
If you