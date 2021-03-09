Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Police ID suspect sought in shooting of man in Pottstown

Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Police ID suspect sought in shooting of man in Pottstown
Police ID suspect sought in shooting of man in Pottstown
Police ID suspect sought in shooting of man in Pottstown

>>>eve russo: we're learning more today about a shooting that left one man in critical condition in montgomery county.

>>>jaciel cordoba: the shooting happened yesterday afternoon...on king street in pottstown.

Police say 40-year-old bobby brown shot 48-year-old robert pfanders multiple times.

Investigators say the altercation started as a property dispute...then escalated.

Brown is still on the loose...and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A woman living nearby says one of her kids was walking home when the shooting happened.

>>molly gray "my daughter comes around the corner, the cops are flying in this way, they start taping things off."

>>>jaciel cordoba: police describe brown as a black male..about six feet tall..weighing around 230 pounds.

If you

You might like