Foliage Finds Allerton

When it comes to taking in the fall colors here in central illinois...there are plenty of places to go catch some of the beautiful reds and yellows.

((anthony))but at allerton park in monticello, people have been flocking from all over the midwest to get a glimpse of the colors.

Ci living's ryan burk has this morning's eye on ci.

Set foot just about anywhere in allerton park this time of year, and you are bound to take in some good fall colors....and while some people may stay close to the landmarks....na tural areas manager nate beccue is almost guaranteed to be off the beaten path..."any day i get to spend time doing a little work on this side of the park, especially on the river bluffs on the cool days, its a very peaceful place to be."

From yellows and oranges...to deep reds...a walk through allerton is a chance to see the beauty nature can bring.

"does it make you appreciate that variety of nature i guess?

I can apprecaite it all year round, but this is a great time of year for other people to see that their really is a wide variety of tree species around central illinois."

As one of the largest areas of forest land in all of central illinois...allerton is all about variety....and you don't have to venture far on the trails to realize that diversity.."right here most of the trees we are underneith are maple, maple has a lot of beautiful colors, has those colors in the fall.

Most of these are yellow, but we will get a lot of oranges in the maples too.

A little bit of reds, but then we have to oaks that will stay green a go into yellows and browns and reds to them."

To check out allerton's best and brightest...letting yourself wander just might be the answer.

"when it comes to a trip to allerton, you may have certain places you think you want to see, the mansion, sun singer, things like that.

But, when you actually take the time to get off the beaten path and onto the trails, it is there you just might find the most spectacular color."

"as far as allerton goes, i think the south side is where it is the most enjoyable part of the park.

No gardens over here, but we have the natural areas.

Most of our trails are along the river bluff and the river bluff has a lot of maple trees and a lot of oak and sassafras in some of the openings.

Their is a lot more color in this side of the park in the fall."

Margie and tom chwalek are among the many taking the trails at the park....for these floridians, taking in this midwest foliage is a lot of fun.

"in florida we dont have a season, we have summer and spring, so we thought it would be a great time to come up in the fall, see the beautiful trees changing colors, and tour around this beautiful place we are at today."

And for nate beccue, its about never forgetting how lucky his is to work in such an amazing environment.

"do you have maybe a favorite type of tree or favorite kind of color you like to see?

My favorite tree this time of year is sassafras.

It carries lots of oranges and some will still be green, bright yellows, so all the different problems."

So wheither its searching for sassifras trees...or just taking in the quiet peace of the gardens...people like nate will keep on exploring the park...just like you can too.

What beautiful fall colors!

Ryan burk is here with us... you have been getting out quite a bit checking out the fall colors here in central illinois...right?

-yes, all part of my series foliage finds...we have been checking out the best and brightest places to see the fall colors is this area full of great places to see the colors?

-absolutly!

It is great that so many places exist close to home.

With lakes and woods nearby, their is a variety of ways to take them in.

We have seen allerton..where else are you making stops in foliage finds?

-we are heading to clinton to check things out from the water on clinton lake...also headed to mahomet to lake of the woods.

Colors have been pretty late this year...still time to check out the colors?

-yes, certainly a few weeks behind, but now is the time to start checking them out.

Thanks so much ryan!

Remember you can catch foliage finds and much more on ci- living...today ryan is headed to clinton lake and tomorrow to lake of the woods..you can see it all right here on wcia at