Red Zone: Part 2, Sexual assault survivor speaks out

Channel 2's Ariane Aramburo speaks to a sexual assault survivor who goes by the name "Angel." She talks about how reporting helped her heal and what she wants others to know from her experiences.

Zone series -- a term used to describe the first thirteen weeks of the fall semester when students are at higher risk of being sexually assaulted.

This morning a survivor shares her story.

She has asked us to conceal her identity .

Here's "angel's" story.

Angel was born and raised in alaska... she was brought up with a conservative christian background.

She didn't drink or do drugs and was a devoted student.

So when it came time for her to go to college -- her impression was nothing bad would ever happen to her..

2:51 "i had built it up to be this amazing experience i had always seen on tv and heard about from all my friends."

But she was wrong... angel says she was sexually assaulted on two different occasions.

The first when a family member of one of her roommates came into her room while she was asleep and another at a social gathering where she was trapped in a room.

Neither were convicted.

5:39 "to this day i look back and i still have a hard time trying to understand how and why these things happened."

It wasn't until after college and most recently that she realized she was a victim.

7:03 "a lot of the times i just kind of played it off as a simple misunderstanding or mistake or i even self blamed and said you know well i should have tried harder, maybe i just wasn't clear enough and should have made him understand that it really wasn't something that i wanted and should have said no more."

She says it was a difficult wake up call and for a long time - she blamed herself.

5:52 "it's very difficult when society and research even is telling you that these things only happen to certain people."

But once she stopped blaming herself, she realized she wasn't alone.

And when it comes to reporting such a crime.

She knows first hand how difficult if not traumatic it can be to re-live it...she says facing your fears can be a major part in the healing process like it was for her.

12:34 "what's happened to you is not your fault and that there was nothing that you could do to prevent it and to realize these things were not only wrong, but they were crimes."

Despite the loss, despite the grief -- reporting helped "angel" take her power back.

If you or someone you know needs help, we have a list of resources on our website at ktuu.com

