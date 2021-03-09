Step in. Speak up. Bystander Intervention Training

Channel 2's Ariane Aramburo talks about what universities like UAA are doing to spread awareness about what to look for and how to safely intervene in a domestic dispute.

As part of the Red Zone series this week on the Morning Edition.

The red zone.

This morning, we're focusing on what campuses like uaa have in place for resources for victims of sex assault and people who could make a difference.

Take betty and kate for example..

They are both on the health promotion team on the anchorage campus which also consists of five peer health educators..

Their role is prevention, awareness and making sure students are aware of the resources to them.

A big thing they do is something called bystander intervention training..

13:34 "so what we do, we encourage students to recognize that there's a problem and we give them skills to do some sort of action whether it be a direct action, or indirect where they call 911, or they might distract."

Later on the show, a woman who was sexually assaulted when she was in college, shares her experience with us and explains why the red zone is all about the gray areas.

