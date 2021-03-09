Fox 16's Charmaine Nero joins us live from D1 Sports Training & Therapy in Little Rock where she's learning how to train like a professional.

((susanne)) good morning-- i'm susanne brunner.

Right now at 7:28-- this morning - we should learn more about a wednesday night shooting that left one person in serious condition.

3 others were shot near 22nd and bragg in little rock-- they have non-life threatening injuries.

((susanne)) the newest c o-r-c polls sw hillary clinton and donald trump splitting 4 key battleground states.

The closest race -- just a one point lead for clinton in florida.

((susanne)) and the 01 arkansas poll is out.

It shows about a tight a race as you can expect over issue 6.

51 percent of people surveyed say they are in favor of the medical marijuana amendment.

After very warm temperatures throughout the week, a cold front will finally push through the state today.

Find out how cool our temperatures will get behind the front, coming up.

Let's take a look at traffictraffic to plan your day by ((susanne)) from baseball to football -- asimple gift from a high profile arkansas native to some north little rock police officers - now receiving backlash.

Victoria price joins us from n-l-r-p-d headquarters and victoria - you say a former blogger has filed a complaint against cowboys owner - jerry jones..

Mn guys.

Jones decided last month to treat more than 100 north little rock police officers and thier familes to travel and watch the cowboys play in arlington.

Blogger and former investigator russ racop filed the complaint with the arkansas ethics commission--calling out jerry jones, along with north little rock's mayor, council members and fraternal order of police for allowing what he calls an illegal gift from the dallas cowboys to north officers ""not that the d dveso recognition but there are proper ways to make that recognition that don't violate the law."

"the dallas cowboys telling fox 16 wednesday that "mr. jones is very proud of the department's commitment to fostering relationships with children in the community, adding he is grateful for how they have set a wonderful example for other departments across the country and wanted to express his appreciation for the very important role that they perform in his hometown."

((victoria live))north little rock city council voted in favor of a resolution october 24th they say allows the city to pass the gifts to the officers in compliance with state ethics laws.racop says the ethics commission will now review his complaint-- and decide if there's any more evidence that nees to be filed before it decides if there is indeed a ce or ethics violation.

Live in north little rock-- victoria price-- kark 4 news-- back to you.

((susanne)) take a look at this frightening video.

Police need your help to identify the man you see here.

He's caught on nanny cam -- breaking into a north little rock apartment.

The alarms goes off and the man looks around-- but doesn't seem to be disturbed.

If you know who this is -- contact north little rock police.

Toy-- opening arguments in the murder trial of a former police officer in south carolina are expected to begin.

'michael slager' was an officer in north charleston last year-- when police say he shot and killed 'walter scott' during a traffic stop.

Slager's attorneys have filed a motion to ask the judge to block cell phone video of the incident from being introduced as evidence.

Slager faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

((susanne)) this mornin- the grg bureau of investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in fulton county.

Police say officers were following up on a criminal investigation-- when they began pursuing a vehicle.

They say a chase ensued -- and the shooting began when the chase ended.

Fulton county police say all of their officers are okay.

The suspect is in the hospital and his condition is not known.

((susanne)) a suspect - sty hi mornig accused of killing two iowa police officers in an ambush early wednesday morning.

We first brought you this as breaking news yesterday morning..

46-year-old 'scott michael greene' - was found on a rural gravel road-- after he flagged someone down and asked them to call 9-1-1.

Greene was taken to the hospital due to a pre-existing medical condition.

He has yet to be charged.

((susanne)) the man acc ivg ffa bridge and killing 4 people-- gets a two million dollar bond.

24-year-old navy officer 'richard sepolio' fell 60 feet and crashed into a crowd in a park near san diego last month.

Prosecutors say sepolio was drunk-- something his attorneys dispute.

They argue for his release to the navy-- so he can undergo surgery for his injuries.

The judge - however- disagreed.

((susanne)) coming