Cubs fans rejoice over World Series win

Emilychicago cubs fans have a big reason to celebrate today... after 108 years... the cubs won the world series!

James there's a sentence all cubs fans never thought they would hear!after a nail-biter of a game last night... the chicago cubs took the victory midnight.local four's gretta patrick joins us now in our newsroom... with fan reaction.

Gretta:good morning james an emily... it certainly is an exciting day to be a cubs fan... after a century of saying.... well, maybe next year... our team finally can say, we won the world series.

Of course the crowds in chicago were crazy!

But right here in the quad cities... cubs fans were going nuts after that final inning.

Local four news crews were in downtown davenport last night... where around a hundred people were gathered at kilkenny's bar to watch the game.

Our reporter last night says people were so nervous through the whole game... especially when the game was tied up in the eighth inning!

Now last night we spoke to a woman who's been a cubs fan for more than 40 years... she told us she's always been optimistic the cubs would win a world series... and last night... it finally happened.

3 (marilyn voigts/cubs fan) every year yes, but every year i'll wait till next year, but my next years are running out.

It's been pretty darn hard, and i'll tell you one thing, we're not afraid of a goat.

Well, not especially in cleveland.

Gretta:i also live in downtown davenport and the celebrations probably woke up everyone in my building!

There were fireworks, people were literally dancing in the street... and as soon as i heard "go cubs go" playing very loudly from my neighbor's apartment i knew... the cubs must have won!

