News in a Minute 11-3-16

C1 3 an 18 year old will be seen in court today after taking a gun to school with him wednesday.

Lamaar sanford was not acting like himself while in class...so when a teacher took notice... law enforcement was alerted.

The law enforment officer discovered the gun in sanford's jacket pocket and arrested him.

He is due in court later today.

Wednesday a judge ruled that ronald exantus of indianapolis can go on trial... in death of logan tipton.

Police accuse exantus of breaking into the family's home in versailles last december... killing the child... and also injuring his siblings and his father.

Officials don't think exantus knew the family... or even had a connection to versailles.

Doctors testified that while exantus heard voices and behaved strangely before the stabbing.... he understands the possible punishments he faces.

Be on the look for two escaped inmates.

State police say these two escaped the big sandy detention center in paintsville on monday.

Investigators say it looks like 25-year- old justin arnett and 31-year-old melvin garland... both of salyersville.... escaped through the ductwork in