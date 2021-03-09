The Daily Scoop 11-3-2016

The Daily Scoop is our morning segment that highlights stories trending on social media.

It took 108 years... a game seven... even an extra-inning.

But this morning the chicago cubs are finally... once again... world champions!

The celebration started with the final out late last night..

Jay gray is outside of wrigley field - where the party continues early this morning.

Natural sound anncr when game is over - the chicago cubs are world champions!

Finally... nats celebration history..

"most amazing game you could imagine."

But like most everything this team does..

It wasn't easy..

A blown lead..

A rain delay..

And an extra inning..

Nats pop from extra inning during an intense winner take-all game seven..

Between two teams. not used to winning..

Nats of fans celebrating the cubs and their fans have waited 108-years for this..

More than a lifetime of frustration and futility -- washed away by the champaign and celebration that stretches from cleveland..

All the way to wrigleyville..

"i was the happiest person alive that's what happened let's go cubs...lets' go!!!!!"

They're no longer the "lovable losers" ..

The butt of jokes ..

Or the answer to a trivia question ..

The "curse" has been broken ..

There's no more "waiting for next year" - this is the cub's year..

"i can't believe we're finally standing after 108 years finally able to hoist the trophy."

Cubs nation ..

Overwhelmed..

Nats celebration screaming and overjoyed..

After spending more than a century in baseball purgatory..

jay gray - nbc news - chicago

The iconic sign outside wrigley field posted the words cubs fans have waited 108 years for - cubs win.

Though fans were peaceful, they did climb up on top of television trucks located outside the stadium.

Tens of thousands of cubs fans poured into the streets of chicago to celebrate their team's historic victory.

Inside progressive field in cleveland chicago fans celebrated in the stands.

Not even a downpour was going to dampen their spirits as they celebrated inside the stadium long after the game was over.

some cubs fans will say they've been waiting their entire lives for their team to finally win the world series, but no one has waited as long as 108-year old hazel nilson in new hampshire.

Hazel might be one of the world's oldest sports fans... and she's always rooted for the cubs.

She grew up in chicago... within walking distance of wrigley field.

Hazel was a cubs fan when she bought her first car for 28 dollars and when she got her first job as a physical education teacher during the great depression... but through it all, she's never witnessed a world championship until last ngiht.

She's 108 years old... it's been 108 years since the cubs last world series win, and there are 108 stitches on a baseball... one for every year she's waited.

