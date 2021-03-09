Wild Stuff: Treats that are bad for dogs

Scott shows us which Halloween treats are bad for your pets

Dog.good morning... morning... i heard a couple of wise people tuesday talking about avoiding all that halloween candy we all still have laying around the house.

I believe the quote was out of sight, out of mind.

Well its not just you that should avoid all that candy.

Your dog should as well.

We all know that chocolate can be downright deadly, particularly in small dogs.

However its more than that.

Raisins, covered in chocolate or not, can cause kidney failure.

Licorice is ok in moderation but excessive amounts can cause high blood pressure and liver damage.

Unfortunately, licorice is my downfall.

Sugar free gum can be very bad.

The xylitol can trick the body in extremely low blood sugar levels.

Salty snacks like chips can cause sodium poisoning.

This candy bar has the trifecta of bad stuff for dogs.

We start with chocolate, add coconut which can cause bloating and top it off with an almond whose high fat content can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

In short its probably best to keep the bags of candy out of sight and out of mind of your dog too.

Stick with the proper pet treats, of course in moderation.

In our next segment well give a halloween treat to one of our animals.

