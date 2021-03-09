Former Gov. Beshear Talks Kynect Dismantling

Enrollment is underway.

But this year... kentuckians can't go the state exchange... called 'kynect.'

Governor matt bevin dismantled it.

So people have to use the federal system.

We spoke tonight to the man who started kynect.

Former governor steve beshear says kynect was a one- stop shop.... where you could do everything.

He says the federal system is harder to use... but he thinks some in frankfort want it that way.

I think that's what they want to do.

I think this administration wants to push people out of this program.

I'm committed myself and the reason i did it was, i think every kentuckian deserves to have affordable health care.

I mean just morally i feel that's the right thing to do.

Governor beshear says the "preventative medicine" parts o the program... like cancer screenings.... will save lives.

