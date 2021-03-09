ABC-7 Special Report: Maternal Mortality

Found the rate of deaths of new mothers doubled here in texas.

Maternal mortality is defined as a death that may or may not be related to the pregnancy -- but happens up to a year after giving birth.

Those researchers couldn't pinpoint exactly why the numbers spiked -- but a state report gives some insight.

Abc- seven's stephanie valle looks into the data for an explanation.

It's a story you'll see only on abc- seven: nats: heart beat monitor jessica velazquez is excited.

At 10 weeks pregnant -- she knows pregnancy comes with risks.

14.37 this is my second pregnancy and the first one i had a few complications.

16.06 i actually lost a friend while she was pregnant.

She passed away.

And seeing that -- that was a huge eye-opener.

Researchers from the university of maryland -- found texas had the most remarkable jump of pregnant and new moms dying nationwide.

The number doubling from 20-10 to 20-14 -- from nearly 18 to 36 deaths per 100- thousand births.

4.49 it always amazes me that people think that pregnancy is very routine, and that it's natural and that everything happens to a woman's body the way it should and if a woman listens to her body then everything will be fine.

5.02 dr. maria velazquez specializes in high- risk pregnancies -- calling the study's results a 'wake up call.'

5.15 our population has so many risk factors already: the poor diet, the obesity, the diabetes, the hypertension.

5.21 a less-publicized report by the department of state health services released this year -- found heart failure, drug overdose and pregnancy-related illness were the leading causes.

Both research teams agreed -- issues regarding how the data is recorded may have led to underreporting of maternal deaths before 2011.

Maryland researchers calling the high numbers "a international embarrassment."

4.34 our budgets for sexual health ... has been cut.

Any cut that we have in health, like in education, we end up paying a price.

4.49 dr. eva moya, the associate dean of health sciences at utep, helped publish a study of women's health -- after the state cut funding to planned parenthood in 2010.

Est 16:37 "women are delaying care and they're coming to us when they're sick or they have a sexually-transmitted infection."

Nats: heart beat monitor meantime, jessica's taking her doctor's advice and focusing on how she approaches her health.

12.52 "i take regular walks, i take my prenatal vitamins and i've changed up my diet."

Think once you do find out you're pregnant you shouldn't take it lightly."

Dr. eva moya -- along with the state and national researchers -- believe some deaths could be prevented if women were screened earlier for mental health issues -- drug abuse -- and domestic violence.

Stephanie valle, abc-7.

We checked on el paso's rate for maternal mortality and a spokesman valle, abc-7.

We checked on el paso's rate for maternal mortality and a spokesman with the department of public health told abc-seven -- el paso's rate matches the state's.

State legislators recently got an update on the state program dedicated to improving the health of women.

Senator jose rodriguez told abc- seven about the update -- and how he thinks maternal mortality could be reduced.

His comments on this story are at kvia.com -- just click on this story.

-- crowds gathered today to