nov 2 ten pm part 2

New tonight... a jury has convicted two el paso men for defrauding 50 people of about 2 million dollars in a ponzi scheme.

Clarence Counter- man...a tax preparer.

And robert loya... were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud..

Officials with the department of justice say the two convinced clients to invest money in their solar energy related companies... promising their victims a lot of money in return.

According to officials...this all happened between 2008 and 2013 both men now face up to 20 years in federal prison.

While some celebrate "dia de los muertos" in our community... others are demanding justice for their loved ones who disappeared or were murdered in mexico.

The organization..."mexic ans in exile"... along with 15 people who are currently seeking political asylum... set up a "day of the dead" altar for their relatives.

Officials say their cases have not been investigated... and are asking chihuahua's new governor to come to el paso... and hear their pleas.

Carlos Spector: "the government of mexico has not investigated their cases 90 percent of all homicides in mexico are never investigated much less resolved" Officials are also asking the new mayor of juarez to launch an investigation into what happened to their loved ones.

We are now just 6 days away from election night... which means crunch time for both presidential campaign teams...