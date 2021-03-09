Study shows high-risk highways for wildlife collisions

Each year in the United States, more than 200 people are killed as a result of car accidents involving wildlife

2 in the nation in the risk that a driver will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance.

A new study by "the center for large landscape conservation" shows the top ten stretches of montana highway you're most likely to hit an animal on... take a look at this map... they're calling these highlighted stretches-- "high risk zones"... there's one near kalispell... on highway 93 on the northwest side of flathead lake... that's the most dangerous stretch of roadway in montana for vehicle-animal collisions... and now, wildlife organizations are advocating for solutions... they say investing in things like wildlife overpasses and underpasses, or even fencing... will save drivers money in the long run.

We went to an autobody shop to find out if that's the case.

"you can see the deer hair stuck in the grill."

Russ owns russ's body & paint with his brother "i've been doing this for about 40 years."

They say they see cars that have hit... or been hit by deer... just about every day.

"it's like a year around thing.

Nonstop deer hits."

"this is highway speed.

Probably 60 miles an hour."

Deer collisions used to be less common... but now... "deer hits are up.

I feel bad for the deer."

State farm insurance estimates a driver hits a deer in montana about 13,300 times a year... they say the average cost of that repair is about $4,000 dollars.... multiply the two... and it means montanan's spend on average about $53-million, 200- thousand dollars a year because of crashes involving deer.

Now wildlife organizations are speculating if infastructure like this could actually save drivers money.

"now the purpose of those wildlife crossings like the one you see behind me here on higway 93 near evaro hill, is to cut down on motorvehicle-animal collisions."

And the animals actually use them... these pictures were taken by a camera in a wildlife underpass.

Back at russ's they don't know if these things will help or not... "you know, they're in people's back yards.

They're kind of everywhere nowadays."

But they are urging drivers to be careful... "just slow down and keep an eye out for the deer... even though they're tough to see."

A cost analysis study by the montana department of transportatio n says over passes like the one on 93 can cost anywhere from 1 to two million dollars... and under passes can cost about the same... depending on where they're built.

Right now there's about 70 under passes running under highway 93 between evaro hill and polson.

