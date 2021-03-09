Genesee Brewery raising money for Yellow Ribbon Fund

((john/sub)) local company genesee brewery is doing its part for upcomingveterans day.

They are creating awareness for the yellow ribbon fund, whichhelps war vets and their families.

Thru this month, genesee is matching consumer donations towardthe fund...for up to three thousand dollars.

They have put the yellow ribbon on certain products to draw attention to the cause.

The brewery employees over 20 veterans, who certainly appreciatethe gesture.

((sot))charlie reinhart "it seems like vets get ignored a lot.

And it's good to work for acompany that recognizes that and that wants to do something that helps veterans.

When i first saw the yellow ribbons ont he cans, coming across the line, i askedwhat it was for because i didn't know about the yellow ribbon fund and i learnedabout it.

It helps wounded veterans and their families and service members."the brewery made an initial fifteen thousand dollar donation.we have put a link on our website at: rochesterfirst.com..