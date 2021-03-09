Williamsport Sweeps Soccer Districts

Both the boys and girls Williamsport high school soccer teams claimed district titles on Wednesday night.
The boys defeated Delaware Valley in the Class AAAA District IV final, while the girls also defeated Del Val in the Class AAAA District IV final.
Surely -- we are filling out the state brackets in high school soccer, volleyball and field hockey.a few more local teams earned district titles tonight.- first, the district 2 quad-a championship in boys soccer, williamsport and delaware valley...- 2nd half...millionaires making a move, taken down in the box, that results in a penalty kick - tom pombor steps up...and buries it in the right corner that's the only goal -- williamsport celebrates with the plaque, they win the district title, 1-0.
Same matchup on the girls side for the quad-a championship... - sami reeder scored 11 seconds into this game for williamsport...she would score again there in the 2nd half to make it 2-0 millionaires- later in the 2nd, lauren zangana with a beautiful cross to madison bowman...one-timer, billtown pulling away- and they'll finish it off with hannah lewis...no problem finding the back of the net it's a williamsport sweep as the girls win their district plaque as