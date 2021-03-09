Aspen dental makes one veteran smile

One lucky veteran from central illinois got a free trip to the dentist.

It's all part of the healthy mouth movement by aspen dental.

It's goal is to treat as many veterans as possible, at no cost to them.

Wcia three's emilee fannon has more.

For thousands of veterans like ed dorsey it's been hard to afford dental care.the department of veterans affairs does not insure all veterans.

It only provides dental insurance to those who are disabled.ed dorsey, veteran "vietnam vets especially should be entitled to that dental care big time because that's a big problem."dorsey is just one of thousands of veterans getting taken care of through the healthy mouth movement.

Over 300 apsen dental offices opened their doors this summer to provide free dental care to veterans in need."it's been amazing i mean i can come in here anytime if i have a problem anything i can come right here in aspen dental and they've taken care of me."dorsey started his treatment in june to get a new set of teeth.

Something he never thought was possible.

"nobody wants to be without teeth i don't care if they're fake or whatever you don't usually get them we have to usually wait three months."

After his first visit he noticed he had something in common with his doctor.

Dr. kim serves in the national guard and once they got to talking they both realized they were in south korea at the same.dr. min kim, aspen dental dentist"being a dentist and at the same time i can actually contribute my skills to soldiers, soldiers who are in need makes me feel like the right thing to do."dorsey says their bond is special.and dr. kim says it's a rewarding job.

"when i see his beautiful smile i know i did the right thing."since the healthy mouth movement started it's helped over 4 thousand veterans get treatment.

"i think it's awesome what they're doing but i think maybe more people need to start playing tag and start doing the same thing."